The National Labor Relations Board is asking a federal court to order Starbucks to stop interfering with unionization efforts at its U.S. stores.

The trial gets underway Monday afternoon in Buffalo, New York. According to the NLRB, the federal government will begin prosecuting Starbucks for more than 200 alleged violations of federal labor law in Western New York.

It’s the third time the board has filed a case in federal court against Starbucks since December, when a Buffalo store became the coffee chain's first location in decades to unionize. Since then, more than 289 U.S. stores have petitioned the NLRB to hold union elections and at least 151 stores have voted to unionize.

Starbucks opposes the unionization effort, saying its stores function better when it works directly with employees.

The NLRB’s regional director in Buffalo filed the petition June 21 in U.S. District Court in Western New York. It asks the court to order Starbucks to reinstate seven Buffalo employees it says were unlawfully fired for trying to form a union. It also seeks to force Starbucks to bargain with a store whose union election was allegedly tainted by Starbucks' repeated anti-union activity.

But more broadly, the petition asks the court to order Starbucks to halt a variety of alleged activities at all of its U.S. stores, including offering benefits to non-union stores, threatening reprisals for employees who support unionization, refusing to bargain with stores that have voted to unionize and temporarily or permanently closing stores.

Earlier in June, Starbucks announced plans to permanently close a store in Ithaca, New York, that had voted to unionize. Employees at the store said the company is retaliating for their labor activism. Starbucks, which operates 9,000 U.S. stores, said it opens and closes locations regularly and based its decision on staffing and other problems at the store.

“No worker in this country should have to go through what we the Buffalo Starbucks partners have endured," said employee Lexi Rizzo. "Our company professes to be progressive and now the public will see how hollow those words are. Frankly, Starbucks should be ashamed of its conduct in Buffalo and all over the nation as Howard Schultz seems willing to subvert the company to retain complete control. The good news is partners around the nation are holding him and the Board of Directors accountable.”

In its petition, the NLRB alleged Starbucks committed numerous violations of U.S. labor law in Buffalo, including surveilling employees about unionization plans by listening in to conversations on their headsets, promising higher pay and better benefits if they didn’t unionize and interrogating them for wearing union pins.