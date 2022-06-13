Syracuse city leaders announced an ambitious plan for a new food destination.
Michael Greene of the Syracuse Common Council said the city is looking to transform the vacant warehouse on the corner of Water Street and Walnut Avenue into the city's first food truck park.
The facility would have more than just food trucks. It has plans for a 6,000-square-foot beer hall, featuring Syracuse's first self-pouring tap wall.
Dubbed "Harvey's Garden," officials are looking to have three food trucks operating in the space as soon as this fall.
It's being named after the city's first mayor, Harvey Baldwin, who predicted in his "hanging garden" speech that Syracuse would become one of New York's great cities.