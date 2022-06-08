A local book shop is thriving in an industry that has seen its struggles over the years. After 20 years in business, the Whitney Book Corner has moved into a bigger location.

Every purchase at the Whitney Book Corner is much more than just a sale. The books are donated and secondhand, and unlike most bookstores, the purpose isn’t to earn a corporate profit.

The Whitney Book Corner is run by the Friends of the Schenectady Library. Without it and its companion bookstore, A Second Look, things like children's programs and librarian education wouldn’t be possible.

According to Census data, there were half as many bookstores in 2019 as there were in 1998. While retailers have been closing, the Whitney Book Corner has thrived, so much so that it just relocated to a bigger space.

"I think the reason we are so unique is we are able to have such a strong connection to our community. We’re the local small bookstore of Schenectady," said Emily Hough, a member of the board of directors.

There’s also the prices. The majority of the books only cost $1-2, making reading accessible to people of any economic background.

"Being that they are affordable, we do want people to come in and buy these books and enjoy these books and pass them on," said Assistant Manager Robin Eddy.