BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York will show its love for Black-owned restaurants beginning on June 12, helping to support and promote minority-owned businesses.

More than 50 restaurants are participating this year, making this Buffalo’s biggest Black Restaurant Week to date.

The fifth annual event has moved from February to June to take advantage of nicer weather and to coincide with Juneteenth.

The goal is to give people an opportunity to explore different communities in Western New York while taking a bite of some of the best food Buffalo has to offer.

Organizers say it's important because more people are moving to the Queen City every year and this brings attention to places that are often overlooked.

“In regards to the duress and things that are happening in the Black community, we felt like that this would be a good thing to get out there, said Malikah Ramadan, Pine Hill Specialty Shop supervisor. "And people come in, all types of people that come in here, no matter what race or culture that they are, they get to kind of see what we are doing."

Black Restaurant Week runs through June 19.

You can find a list of participating businesses by clicking here.