LOS ANGELES — Home to shops such as Flight Club, Sole Revival and, of course, Supreme, Fairfax Avenue is already a sneakerhead haven. But over Memorial Day weekend, another shoe-selling powerhouse will open up shop, when eBay opens Wear ‘Em Out in partnership with the store next door, SoleStage.

The pop-up shop is offering customers 70% off whatever they buy if they wear them out of the store. Keep them in the box, and they will be full price. The rapper Offset helped curate the shoes that will be available, including the Jordan 1 Retro High OG Patent Bred and Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner.

“Most people can identify with that feeling of getting a new pair of shoes that you love so much, you just have to wear them out of the store,” eBay Sneakers general manager Garry Thaniel said in a statement. “The Wear ‘Em Out Store celebrates a love of sneakers while acknowledging that sneakerheads are often balancing what they wear with what they keep in the box.”

An eBay sneakerhead survey found that the majority of its 1,000-plus respondents wore less than half of their collections. EBay says its sneaker resale marketplace sells 14 pairs of sneakers every minute.

Wear ‘Em Out is located at 455 N. Fairfax Ave. and will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.