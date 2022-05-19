CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A lot of businesses suffered during the pandemic. But those that stayed open in Canandaigua found a way to stay on track.

During a time when other businesses were closing their doors, Robin Alger was opening hers.

“You could see the smile behind people’s masks, just happy to connect,” Alger said.

Wildflowers on Main Street in Canandaigua opened at the start of the pandemic. It was a challenge Robin embraced.

“I’m one of those people that feels you can either work from a place of fear or excitement," Alger said. "I went with excitement.”

For her, running Wildflowers is more than just straightening shelves, it’s about connecting with the community.

“Retail done well is about connection, figuring out what people want, what people are looking for and helping them solve that problem,” said Alger.

There are more than 100 small businesses in downtown Canandaigua. Denise Chaapel says the community helped keep every one of them open during the pandemic.

“Our community came out in full force and supported local," said Chaapel. "Whether it was online or walking in the door to buy gift certificates and not using them.”

As director of the Canandaigua business improvement district, Chaapel focused on retention instead of recruitment to help businesses during the pandemic.

“I don’t care how big you are, how much money is in your savings, the pandemic took a big hit on every small business," Chaapel said. "To have our small community and tourism we never stopped with events, we found safe ways to do them.”

Back inside Wildflowers, Alger believes local businesses are the key to helping small towns.

The City of Canandaigua and its businesses are prepping for their busy summer. That will include the In Bloom event on June 4.

Artists will be on display, painting flowers on the side of buildings. The farmer's market also opens and merchants will have a sidewalk sale.