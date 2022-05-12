The rate of inflation in the U.S. has slowed for the first time in eight months.

The Consumer Price Index rose 8.3% from April 2021. That’s down from the 8.5% annual increase recorded last month.

This is an indication that the worst price hikes could be behind us, but the reality is — inflation is still high.

The Biden administration is working to moderate oil prices in the global marketplace but also for consumers at the pump.

At the same time, the Federal Reserve plans on several more interest rate hikes, without triggering a recession. The combination of which aims to create a downward trend of inflation.