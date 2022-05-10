ANAHEIM, Calif. — The city of Anaheim took another major step forward in revitalizing Beach Boulevard.

On Monday, the city's planning commission unanimously approved the first retail component of the 39 Commons retail plaza, that when fully built, will be a 300,000-square-foot grocery anchored shopping center on Lincoln Avenue and Beach Boulevard.

City officials said that the commission approved 21,654 square feet of retail space in five buildings, including three drive-thru restaurants. They expect an In-N-Out Burger and Starbucks to be among the major retailers to occupy the space once completed.

"Beach Boulevard and Lincoln is the flash point for redeveloping this area," said Mike Lyster, spokesman for Anaheim, to Spectrum News. "We want to show private investors that there is potential and things happening along Beach Boulevard."

Anaheim's 1.5-mile Beach Boulevard section has always been considered a rough part of the city. With as many as 16 motels in the area, the neighborhood has been rife with criminal activity, including prostitution, human trafficking, drug use, and distribution.

While many motels are good operators, neighbors have complained about the few run-down ones, and police often raid those motels for criminal activity.

"It's tragic to go out there," said Lyster.

In the mid-2010s, the city aggressively began plans to redevelop the area by rezoning the neighborhood, buying up dilapidated motels, enforcing nuisance ordinances on poorly operated motels, and selling city-owned property.

The city is banking on the redevelopment of the former "Sinkin' Lincoln" site, a 30-acre former citrus grove and landfill at the northeast corner of Beach Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue. The area received its infamous name after city officials found that the land underneath was uneven — and some parts collapsed, creating sinkholes — due to the compacted trash buried in the ground.

Over the years, the city spent more than $25 million to remediate the site.

They later partnered with a joint venture of Zelman Development Co. and Greenlaw Partners to redevelop the area.

Last year, on a nearby site, Landsea Homes broke ground on Nolin, a community of 65 three-story townhomes starting in the $700,000 range.

Next year, the city expects the developers to break ground on the first phase of the 39 Commons retail project.

Lyster said a grocery store is planned for the next phase of retail.

"Long term, we are looking to redevelopment to transform Beach, just as it has done for downtown Anaheim, the Anaheim Resort and the Platinum Triangle," said Lyster. "The development at Beach Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue is the starting point for redevelopment that will work its way down Beach."

As the developers work on the project, the city is also hard at work cleaning up Beach Boulevard.

On March 29, the city shut down the Covered Wagon motel for public health and safety violations, said Lyster.

Two weeks later, on April 12, the city put on new operating conditions on two motels, the Anaheim Lodge and the Travel Inn.

Lyster added that the city and another developer also demolished a motel, car wash, and former hardware store to make way for a new redevelopment project with market-rate townhomes and affordable housing.

"Once everything is complete, we will have redeveloped half a mile of the street," said Lyster. "We look at this as the seed investment that will bring developers into the area and redevelop the area."