The City Market in Syracuse is open for business.
The summer staple features artisans from all over the state.
It's located at Downtown’s Everson Museum of Art.
Sunday's samples included jewelry, baked goods and custom embroidery for families who spent their Mother’s Day shopping.
Vendors say outdoor markets are important for local artisan vendors.
“There are a lot of things to buy here, and at the same time you are supporting local business," City Market organizer Andy Semabia said.
You can enjoy the market on the second Sunday of every month through October.