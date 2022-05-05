HAMBURG, N.Y. — The popular 2 Scoops Ice Cream in Hamburg is back open with some sweet treats to satisfy dessert lovers.

They’re serving up something special for Cinco de Mayo and Mothers Day.

On Thursday only, customers can get special ice cream tacos with a homemade waffle cone filled with strawberry or cheesecake custard and topped with sprinkles in a strawberry dip.

Get ready to show mom some love with a cookie crunch cake layered with chocolate and vanilla ice cream for Mother’s Day with a special message to show how much you care.

Homemade waffle cones ? Yes please ! I’m out at Two Scoops in Hamburg showing you the special treat they’re serving up for Cinco De Mayo on @SPECNews1BUF ! 🍦🌮 pic.twitter.com/a0IQGPiMqQ — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) May 5, 2022

From their specialty sundaes to their custards and Perry's Ice Cream, owners say they serve at least 200 waffle cones daily. The family-run business has been scooping up sweetness for more than 16 years on Camp Road.

They say the customers have become like part of the family, showing up in droves on opening day every year, even when there's still snow.

"I mean it was coming down and there was still lines of people in here," said owner John Szczypierowiski. "So it was great to see them. They were smiling. They were happy. And that's what we try and do, we try and have fun and make people smile. It's really enjoyable.”

The ice cream shop is open every day from noon to 9 p.m.

More information can be found here.