Destiny USA is suing the city of Syracuse over what it claims to be an unfair assessment of its parking lots and surrounding vacant land.

The filing shows Destiny is claiming that the land it owns has been overvalued by nearly $16 million.

The developer is asking for the assessment to be reviewed and corrected.

Most of the disputed property lies between Hiawatha Blvd. and Bear Street.

Much of the land was previously used for above ground oil storage tanks, and Destiny said it would have to undergo extensive remediation to be used in any other capacity.

Destiny claims that they appealed to the assessment office for a review in January, but the board refused any reductions.