As is the story with many restaurants, COVID-19 forced Sweet Beet Bistro in Greenwich to close in 2020. But owner Johanna von Geldern, and her daughters Kate and Cagney, opened a new space in Glens Falls.

After two years of construction, and some setbacks, Mint opened in early April. Creating the space was a labor of love and the community was at the forefront of every decision.

The food is ethically sourced from local farms. The contemporary menu was created with inclusivity in mind.

“I tried to hit a number of different areas of food, so that everyone could dine here. Vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and then also your traditional eaters,” said Mint Chef Chris Kerr.

Every dish, no matter the diet it’s catered to, is created thoughtfully.

“When it’s prepared in the kitchen with love and care ... Putting all of that positive energy into the food, so that when it’s actually presented in front of people there’s an energy where you can’t quite put your finger on it, but it creates an experience that people will remember,” said von Geldern.

The staff at Mint wants every patron to feel equal in their dining experience, down to the drink in their glass. General Manager Brandi Michael created a cocktail list that includes low-alcohol by volume and non-alcoholic options, all of them intended to be an artisanal experience.

“Everything comes in a normal glass, so if you were to order a cocktail or a mocktail, you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference, except our servers know how to distinguish the difference,” said Michal.

Perhaps its most unique feature: Mint offers “community supported memberships.” Customers can pay in advance, at different member levels, and your meals would be deducted from an account balance.

“[It’s] getting money up front to help us carry the costs of new equipment and slow seasons,” said von Geldern.

Von Geldern believes it also creates a sense of belonging among customers, and believes the Glens Falls community is buying in.

“It’s win-win ... my money will come back to me in product, and she’ll continue to be here because the community will support her,” said Mint customer Janet Spielberger.