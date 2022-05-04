ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After 93 years of business in Rochester, the owners of Frear’s Garden Center & Christmas Fantasyland announced the center will close for good.

The owners cited supply issues, increased costs and damage to the facility after strong windstorms on March 6.

The Stone Road location will officially close on Sunday, July 31, third-generation owner Warren Frear said in a statement.

The owners say Frear’s has been in business since their original property was purchased in 1892 by Ernst Frear, Warren’s grandfather.

“Frear’s success over the past 93 years can still to this day be attributed to customers supporting local community-based businesses and its passionate long standing customer base,” the company said in a statement.

Frear’s says it will immediately begin liquidating Christmas and holiday categories.