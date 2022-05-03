NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two sisters in Niagara Falls have opened a new gaming center with the goal of giving kids a safe place to play.

The idea for Game-On Entertainment started at the height of the pandemic when there were not many places for kids to have fun. Now this family business is up and running and ready to welcome kids of all ages.

From Pac-Man to Playstation, Game-On Entertainment has around 20-plus different games and activities.

For only $15 you can get a day pass with unlimited play on all video games or purchase a monthly membership for $75.

But they also want to put an emphasis on learning. The sisters are working on a partnership with Niagara University to have student volunteers teach academic enrichment courses, passing on valuable knowledge in STEM.

“They're gonna teach go coding, they're gonna teach students, kids, how to create their own games, their own video games, their own game systems from scratch, and that's pretty much...besides that, they'll also be shadowing us so that they can learn how to run their own business,” said owner Shana Smith.

This Saturday, they're hosting their very first video game tournament at 6 p.m. when you'll have the chance to win a Playstation 5.

Game-On Entertainment is located at 2526 Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls.