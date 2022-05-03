SANTA MONICA, Calif. (CNS) — Amazon.com Inc. plans to create 2,500 corporate and technical jobs in Southern California, including more than 1,000 in Santa Monica and more than 800 in Irvine, the company announced Tuesday.

The new jobs "include roles building cloud infrastructure, improving the Alexa experience, and designing cutting-edge video games," said Holly Sullivan, Amazon's vice president of worldwide economic development. "They're a fantastic opportunity for Californians of all backgrounds to join Amazon and build a successful career."

To accommodate the Santa Monica expansion, Amazon has signed a lease for a 200,000-square-foot space with J.P. Morgan Asset Management at the Water Garden at 1620 26th St. The company expects the new site to begin welcoming employees in mid-2023.

In Irvine, Amazon has signed a lease with Irvine Company for 116,000 square feet of space at Spectrum Terrace at 17300 Laguna Canyon Road, and plans to occupy that space later this year.

"Economic development, especially job creation, is critical to our city's growth," Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan said in a statement. "Amazon's expansion of its tech hub in Irvine is a testament to the fantastic talent pool and high quality of life our city has to offer. Investments like Amazon's act as a vote of confidence for Irvine and these 800 new corporate and tech roles will continue to unlock economic opportunity for our community."

Amazon also announced that more than 700 jobs will be created in San Diego.

According to the online retail giant, a variety of roles are already available, including software development engineers, game designers and user experience designers, along with positions in human resources, finance, IT and more.

Those interested in applying for jobs at Amazon can learn more here.