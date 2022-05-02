LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Port of Los Angeles announced Monday it extended the time the public has to provide feedback on a project to develop a 108,000-square-foot outdoor amphitheater on 2.5 acres that previously housed the San Pedro Public Market, part of an effort to redevelop the LA Waterfront.

The amphitheater is expected to have 6,200 seats and host about 100 paid events per year, generally from April through November, according to port officials. Smaller, locally sponsored and charity events would also be able to use the venue year-round.

The proposed project would also replace a previously proposed 100-foot-diameter Ferris wheel with an approximately 150-foot-tall by 50-foot-wide tower attraction.

The port released the Initial Study/Notice of Preparation for the project, which is the environmental review process’ first step. The study is meant to identify potential environmental impacts and suggest alternative ideas that can be incorporated into the Environmental Impact Report. People can access it here.

Public comment was initially due by May 16, but the port extended it to June 15. People can weigh in on the project by emailing ceqacomments@portla.org with the subject line “West Harbor Modification Project” or sending a letter to:

Christopher Cannon, Director of Environmental Management

Los Angeles Harbor Department

425 South Palos Verdes St.

San Pedro, CA 90731

The port will also hold a virtual scoping meeting at 5 p.m. May 3. People can access the meeting on Zoom here.