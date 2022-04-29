Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law in late February that allows for adult-use conditional cultivator licenses for marijuana. The license authorizes eligible hemp growers to apply to grow cannabis containing more than 0.3% THC for adults.

“It’s exciting and challenging and scary and all of that all into one," says Kerry Trammel.

That was Kerry Trammel's reaction to being the first company in Chautauqua County to be awarded an adult-use conditional cultivator license. The first 52 New York adult-use conditional cultivator licenses have been granted and out of those, three were granted in Western New York.

“I feel like there’s room for all of us in this industry and I think everybody should have a chance to get that opportunity to find their little niche in this new endeavor,” Trammel said.

The ReLeaf Market is located in Kiantone, a town that opted out of dispensaries and consumption lounges. Trammel says the company already has a facility in Jamestown, which opted in, so that’s where they’ll start. It’s important to note that Trammel can only cultivate and minimally process cannabis down to flower form.

"So we wouldn’t be able to process it into oils or anything until we can get... obtain a processor license. We’ve reached out to a couple of processors to see if they will work with us to get our field crop out this year," Trammel said.

Now Kerry says they’re in the process of getting everything ready for outside cultivation.

"So it’s more of getting our nutrients lined up, all of our farming equipment up to speed and ready for the season, things like that, water tanks put in place, depending on weather and things," Trammel said.

Trammel says there are more open conversations about cannabis nowadays, but in some instances, it’s still a hard conversation to have.

"We tend to find there’s a lot of push back from a lot of different regions in the state that just aren’t prepared yet. They’re not ready for it to be available,” Trammel said.

She hopes that conversation will become easier in five or 10 years.

Trammel hopes to have plants in the ground by June. The application window for the licenses will end June 30. For more information on the state's licensing processes and how to apply, click here.