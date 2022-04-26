Lately, Brian Facquet, head distiller at Do Good Spirits and president of the New York Distiller’s Guild, has spent more time budgeting than work with his bourbon.

The numbers don’t go down smooth for any small business owner, including an invoice sent his way after his glass shipment spent two months in a stockyard in the city before coming to his upstate distillery.

“We were dangerously low. That’s about 80 cases of stuff left, so we brought this in,” said Facquet as he motions to stacks of pallets.

He expected this supply to last his business six months of production.

“This arrived; we thought our problems were solved,” said Facquet about the pallets of glassware that were delivered to his warehouse. “We got through it, but then we got hit with a $29,000 container charge that was not in the forecast.”

As a small business, Do Good Spirits is proactive with its budget, and had the intentions of expanding its footprint in Roscoe that included restoring a building on Main Street as a new tasting room. Since the budget has been hit so hard, Do Good has decided to repurpose it, use it as a rental property for a furniture business and use that income to support the business.

Facquet hopes this will help him maintain his product prices, which haven’t increased in 15 years.

Facquet pursued his liquor business after a career with the Navy. Each glass bottle is molded with the shape of a poppy flower, to honor fallen military members.

Coming out of the offseason, Facquet has said his production costs have increased by $4 and eliminated much of his profit margin. If that continues and he still intends to keep his prices the same, it may force him to change his bottles.

“It’s been the brand; it’s been the identity,” he said. “But going forward, if we’re only able to get round bottles, well … we’ll have to put off our dream, put off what we value most. It might just have to be a sticker at that point.”