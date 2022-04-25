BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s that time of year again for spring cleaning, which means a lot of your stuff might be hitting the curb. For metal scrappers, though, it could mean a big payday that's a huge help to the Earth as well.

Have you ever wondered just how much your junk is worth?

“It keeps you in shape … I’m 53 years old," joked metal scrapper Michael King.

He can tell you exactly how much it gets him.

“This is money on the ground," King said. "All you have to do is turn it in.”

For 15 years, this work helped him pay off his car, his house and more.

“Once it gets to the curb, it’s fair game,” King said.

It came as a surprise to many people, including his wife.

“When I was showing her those $800, $500 tickets, she was like ‘yo, I know you just didn’t just get money from that stuff you just had in your truck.’ And I did! I said, ‘Look, it says Niagara Metals,’ ” King exclaimed.

King is one of thousands of people who scraps metal at Niagara Metals.

“It's a lot bigger of a business than the average person would think,” said Chuck Molé, a business manager at Niagara Metals.

Niagara Metal estimates about 5 million pounds of metal come in every month during the summer.

“Some people like to think of us as a junkyard, but in reality, we are a recycling facility,” Molé said.

All around the lot are piles of potential.

“A lot of people are doing some renovations on their home and, for the most part, siding's all aluminum and we pay a decent amount. It's a really good item to recycle,” said Molé as he tossed a piece of siding into a massive pile.

Bringing things to a place like this keeps recyclable metal from the landfill.

“Each one of these is over 1,000 pounds,” Molé noted, gesturing to massive blocks of air conditioner parts.

It makes a huge impact on the environment.

“Imagine if the world didn’t recycle. Where you’ll all this metal go,” asked King.

For him and his partner, it's back out to the roads again.

“Today's strategy is to get all we can get and make all we can make,” King said.

As for what happens after the metal leaves the facility, it could get recycled into anything with metal.

If you want to get involved in scrapping, you can find current metal scrapping prices by clicking here.