ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A lot of people are preparing to start gardening this time of year, but the inconsistency of the weather has them wondering when they can start planting.

Genrich's Garden Center has some tips for local gardeners who have questions.

Ready to work out that green thumb in your garden but the weather isn’t quite cooperating? I’m at Genrich Garden Center in Irondequoit talking about planting tips and how to know it’s the right time 🌻🌷🌹🌼🌿@SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/6UguzjLlHL — Brianna Hamblin (@BriReports) April 20, 2022

Owner Deborah Genrich says typically the last frost of the season in the Rochester area comes in mid-May. She says gardeners should be careful of putting out annuals or tender plants before that, as a frost could wipe them out.

There are a few plants that thrive in the colder weather, including pansies.

If you watched @SPECNews1ROC this morning you’ll know I got help planting zucchini at the Genrich Garden Center! So this is now a thread I’m starting to provide updates on how they’re doing. Stay tuned! Hopefully we see something growing in a couple of weeks 🌱 pic.twitter.com/QLpuN3bCcm — Brianna Hamblin (@BriReports) April 20, 2022

A lot of people got into gardening and buying plants over the last two years because of the pandemic. Now, with inflation impacting the cost of groceries, more people say they want to grow their own fruits and vegetables.

Genrich says she has seen the trend at her business. They have a lot of vegetable starter plants available and they sell a lot of vegetable seeds.

Genrich's Garden Center is located on Cooper Road in Rochester. For more information, click here.