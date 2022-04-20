ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A lot of people are preparing to start gardening this time of year, but the inconsistency of the weather has them wondering when they can start planting.
Genrich's Garden Center has some tips for local gardeners who have questions.
Owner Deborah Genrich says typically the last frost of the season in the Rochester area comes in mid-May. She says gardeners should be careful of putting out annuals or tender plants before that, as a frost could wipe them out.
There are a few plants that thrive in the colder weather, including pansies.
A lot of people got into gardening and buying plants over the last two years because of the pandemic. Now, with inflation impacting the cost of groceries, more people say they want to grow their own fruits and vegetables.
Genrich says she has seen the trend at her business. They have a lot of vegetable starter plants available and they sell a lot of vegetable seeds.
