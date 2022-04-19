Amazon has postponed the opening of its huge distribution center in Clay for the fourth time after it was supposed to open at the beginning of this week.

A spokesperson told Spectrum News 1 on Tuesday that it's now expected to have a grand opening in June due to ongoing supply chain issues.

Construction began on the $350 million building at the former site of the Liverpool Golf and Country Club in early 2020.

At the time, Amazon said it expected to open the center in the fall of 2021, and then by the end of 2021.

After that, the company said it would open by the end of March. But that came and went without the building opening

That’s when Amazon set an opening for Monday. It has now missed that target date as well.

The 3.8 million-square-foot warehouse is expected to employ more than 1,000 people.