A local grocery store chain is making a major commitment when it comes to combating climate change.

Hannaford Supermarkets says it plans to be fully powered by renewable energy by 2024.

That makes it the first large-scale supermarket to make the switch.

The transition has already started in small ways like changing over to LED lights, implementing new refrigeration systems and using solar panels on the rooftop of 10 stores.

So far, Hannaford operates at 30% renewable energy and partners with 30 community solar projects across Maine, Massachusetts and New York.

"We think that our customers would appreciate the fact that they can come and enjoy our stores and shop for their groceries, knowing that they're doing it in a low-carbon-impact environment," said George Parmenter, Hannaford Supermarkets sustainability manager.

This isn't Hannaford's first major sustainability initiative of late.

Last year, the company became the first large-scale grocery retailer to reach zero food waste-to-landfill by donating or diverting all food at risk of going to waste.