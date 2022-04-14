A wave of nostalgia that comes with Pikachu has any 1990s kid remembering their inner Poké master.

Pokémon popularity transcends generations, as kids are still pulling up a chair to the trading tables now at Champion Card Collector.

“Coming back out of COVID, the main thing that changed was Pokémon,” said co-owner Steve Lancevich. “Pokémon went from something that was on the back burner and a little quieter to something that people could not get enough of.”

The trading card staple recently celebrated 25 years and kids everywhere are still trying to catch ‘em all.

While a more basic Pokémon character still caters to all audiences, it’s the vintage finds that allow adults to time travel while bringing in the big bucks.

Most recently, an original, or base set, card of one character sold for $420,000 at the PWCC March premier auction, proving the vintage trading card market is just as lucrative as a rookie card of today.

As for those who may eye some memorabilia of their own, Lancevich said eBay is the way to go.

“What most people forget is the fine print,” he said. “And that’s the info that makes or breaks the card.”

Lancevich and co-owner Greg Relyea have been in the business for seven years, but the inventory is much older.

“These packs are all older than most of our staff,” Relyea says of some of the cards. “They are some of the first packs that Pokémon ever produced.”

How did they get such a stash?

“People bring them in, and we offer them money,” Relyea said.

It’s natural supply and demand. But they say it’s the nostalgia that has allowed vintage card prices to skyrocket.