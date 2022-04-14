LOS ANGELES (CNS) — With the application period now closed for Los Angeles County's guaranteed income program, officials Thursday announced upcoming programs focused on job training and career opportunities that are also aimed at supporting struggling LA County residents.

The county is launching the $9 million High Road Training Partnership in May to provide training for high-growth industries to workers in communities most impacted by the pandemic. Placement opportunities will be provided in green infrastructure, entertainment, digital media, technology, healthcare and advanced manufacturing, according to the county.

Also launching in May is the county's Youth@Work Elevate Program to employ people between 16 and 24 years old in high-growth industries. The program is using $5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to provide 400 hours of paid work to expose young county residents to different career opportunities.

The county's Careers for a Cause program will also be expanded using money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The program will train people, including those who have been homeless, to fill vacant positions within the county's homeless services system.

Programs focused on nutrition and community food resources for seniors are also in development, officials said.

Officials said Thursday that the outpouring of applications to the guaranteed income program demonstrates the need to support residents and invest in programs that improve their lives.

The "Breathe: LA County's Guaranteed Income Program" will provide 1,000 randomly selected residents with $1,000 a month for three years. It received tens of thousands of applications, including 95,000 in a single day, officials said. The application period ended on Wednesday, and selected applicants will be notified in May.

"The enrollment phase alone has shown us the high demand for guaranteed income and reinforced the continued need for a multi-pronged approach to ending poverty. In so many instances our society has criminalized poverty. Breathe is helping to shift us away from this and acknowledges that systemic racism and bias has led to far too many people from diverse backgrounds and work experience living below the poverty line," said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Holly J. Mitchell.