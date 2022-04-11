WEBSTER, N.Y. — There’s a community-based medical accessibility equipment loan program available in Webster. The Loan Closet at the Masonic Service Bureau on Bay Road has gently used medical gear you can use for a nominal, fully-refundable deposit.

The Loan Closet sanitizes and refurbishes donated medical equipment and redistributes it to those who need it. The medical equipment is available for people of all ages. The Loan Closet helps people dealing with injuries like broken hips, sprained ankles and for post-surgery supports.

"The more I get the word out there and the more we are helping people especially older people when insurance won’t cover because they already have something else is great,” Michelle Lyons from the Loan Closet said. “So I kind of love it.”

Did you know you can borrow a wheelchair, cane, shower grips, benches and even knee walkers at the Masonic Service Bureau Loan Closet in Webster? Yes! It’s just a $25 refundable deposit per item. It’s all sanitized and refurbished medical accessibility equipment. @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/TnvigwQ3yn — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) April 12, 2022

You can borrow wheelchairs, crutches, canes, walkers, shower chairs and benches for up to four months. The Loan Closet has helped thousands of people including Bob McMeekin of Webster.

“About 20 years ago, we got a wheelchair from here and my wife recently broke her hip so we got a bed rail and a walker tray,” said McMeekin.

Loan Closet manager Michelle Lyons says they have “hip kits” — all those gadgets to help you get dressed and get around. What a wonderful community resource. When I injured my foot a knee walker was a game changer! I wish I knew about this place back then. @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/a1DJp7xJJe — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) April 12, 2022

“If you are looking for something just give us a call first because it’s likely if you’re looking for something we’ve got it,” Lyons.

To loan gear all you need is $25 deposit that you get back when the equipment is returned.

The Loan Closet by the Masonic Service Bureau is located inside the Damascus Shrine Center at 979 Bay Rd. in Webster. It’s open M-F 9:00-noon (585) 671-9730 You can borrow items up to four months. @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/4EQDkfPAiA — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) April 12, 2022

