CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The chief financial officer of Lowe’s Inc. is stepping down, the Mooresville-based home improvement chain announced Friday in a news release.
CFO Dave Denton, who joined Lowe’s in 2018, is leaving to “pursue another opportunity at a publicly traded company outside the industry,” the company stated. Denton came to Lowe's from CVS Health.
Denton is succeeded by Brandon Sink, senior vice president of retail finance, who has worked in a variety of finance, strategy and accounting roles at Lowe’s since 2010.
The company has more than 300,000 employees across its businesses and operates almost 2,200 stores.