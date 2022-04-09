CINCINNATI — For years, males have dominated the construction industry. But one southwest Ohio construction not-for-profit trade organization is looking to change that through a new initiative called She Builds.

Project Engineer Ne’onni Napier, 22, has been in the construction industry for three years now. A technology class in high school sparked her interest.

“I was very interested in construction because I was very hands on and like to be different,” said Napier.

As a project engineer, each day is different for Napier. While some of her time may be spent in the office, other times she is out on job sites checking out the work being done.

“I really enjoy it because I get to see the project as it’s being built, and I also get to be behind the scenes to see how it’s built,” she said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2021, women made up only 11% of the construction workforce. It also found women in construction make 96 cents for every $1 men make. While being a woman in a male dominating field may be a little intimidating for some, Napier said she actually finds it to be quite the opposite.

“I really feel empowered, and I feel like it’s a duty of mine to let women know that there are a lot of opportunities and that we can do everything that men can do,” she said.

That’s why she’s made it her mission to recruit more women into the industry. She’s joined forces with Allied Construction Industries, a not-for-profit trade association, as they look to increase the number of female youth and adults seeking careers in construction.

“I participate in multiple different subcommittees with ACI, and I do a lot of volunteering for construction to get young kids involved,” she said.

Napier was one of dozens to attend ACI’s She Builds launch party. It’s one of their newest initiatives to increase the number of women in the industry. Summer camps, mentorship and workshops are just some of the things they have planned.

“What I hope women will get out of She Builds is that they will want to come join the construction industry and actually stay and realize that there are a lot of opportunities,” she said.

For more information about ACI's She Builds program, click here.