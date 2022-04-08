All three Starbucks locations in the city of Ithaca voted Friday to unionize, following a movement that started in Buffalo and has since spread to other parts of the country.

Here is the breakdown for vote total for the locations:

College Avenue: 19-1

Ithaca on The Commons: 15-1

South Meadow Street: 13-1

The three businesses employ more than 75 people.

“I’m so proud of what my coworkers have achieved. We couldn’t have done it without each other. Together we will make the future safer and more stable for ourselves and other workers," said Kayli, a partner at the Ithaca Commons location for more than four years.

These stores now make up the 14th, 15th and 16th unionized Starbucks in the country, according to the Starbucks Workers United (SBWU). Workers at a store in Buffalo became the first in the United States to win a union election back in December. The Ithaca locations launched a union campaign in January.

"The partners across Ithaca are incredibly pleased with the results and excited to start bargaining with Starbucks for their first contracts," SBWU said in a press release.

SBWU recently accused the coffee chain of unfair labor practices in a filing submitted to the National Labor Relations Board, alleging the company retaliates against pro-union workers by cutting their hours.