When it comes to the holidays, bread plays a role in meals across cultures. Bakeries are busy making the sweet treat tradition of Easter bread.

Family-owned Savastano‘s in Gates has been rising to the Easter bread tradition for 48 years.

What You Need To Know Savastano's Bakery & Pizzeria opened in 1974



The bakery makes eight flavors of Easter bread



To order, call (585) 247-0448

“People tell me the reason they know when Ash Wednesday is because it is the first day we make Easter bread. I am not making that up. It is true,” laughed George Savastano.

Savastano and his bakery team have dough on just about every counter and baking sheet to keep up with the Easter bread orders in eight flavors and sizes.

“We have the ricotta raspberry, the ricotta chocolate chip, peanut butter with jelly and even peanut butter with chocolate chip,” said Savastano.

The sweet Easter bread, plain, frosted or stuffed is what’s baking nearly around-the-clock at this family-owned bakery.

“People love this,” Savastano said. “I mean as long as we see that they are into it then we are going to do it. The recipe itself hasn’t really changed other than the fact that back in the day my dad and grandfather were mixing it and now me and Paulie are.”

Your best chance of getting your favorite flavor is to preorder it. Savastano‘s has already sold 5,000 loaves and Easter is still more than a week away.