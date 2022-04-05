Troubles continue for Great Northern Mall in Clay.

The mall closed Tuesday amid what the manager there called electrical issues.

A spokesperson from National Grid said the lack of power to the mall is not because of any outages or technical issues.

Sources told Spectrum News 1 the mall owes National Grid more than $800,000.

Last week, the mall's owner, Mike Kohan, said there are 13 accounts tied to the mall. He said some are for tenants as well as shared spaces in the mall and the parking lot.

He said all of this creates security concerns in the huge parking lot near state routes 31 and 481 because it's now just a giant dark space essentially.

There is no word on when the mall might reopen.