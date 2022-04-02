CINCINNATI — Every year, hundreds of young realtors apply for the National Association of Realtors 30 under 30 contest, hoping to make it. But with such great talent, the organization selects only 30. One southwest Ohio realtor is showing how hard work is paying off and earning him national recognition.

What You Need To Know Every year, the National Association of Realtors selects its top 30 under 30 agents across the nation



The recipients who are selected are under the age of 30 and are doing extraordinary things in their businesses, associations and communities



Evan Johnson, 29, made the 2022 30 under 30 list



In 2021, he made 44 transactions and made over $11 million in sales

Evan Johnson, 29, starts his mornings off with an MMA workout. For nearly eight years, he competed semi-professionally. Although he no longer competes, he said it’s a great way to get ready for his day.

“I do a little MMA workout in the morning, maybe some weights (and) do a coffee for sure. After that, I pretty much just get into my day from there,” said Evan.

After a good workout, Johnson goes to the real estate office for work. He starts off by checking new listings, completing his to-do list and preparing showings for his clients. Johnson, who’s been a realtor for three years, said it comes with its challenges, but it’s rewarding.

“I do enjoy the chaos of every day and every day is different,” he said. “I thrive in that. I like having a different feel each day, running around the city for different showings and I just really like interacting with people as well.”

Making the National Association of Realtors 30 under 30 list has been a big goal for Johnson. He’s been working day in and day out to become successful in the industry. Through the family-ran business, Johnson Real Estate Group, they made 80 transactions in 2021. Of those transactions, he made 44 of them, making over $11 million in sales.

“The monetary amount is phenomenal, but being able to help 44 families, young couples, that’s really where it’s like kind of blows your mind,” he said.

The mission of the NAR 30 under 30 is to recognize young members doing extraordinary things in their businesses, associations and communities. In 2021, over 300 young real estate agents applied. Out of 50 finalists, they chose their top 30 for 2022. After all this hard work, he said he’s proud of the accomplishment.

“It’s just validation, and it lets me know that I’m on the right track, and the work that I’ve been putting in has been getting noticed on a local scale, but now a national scale,” he said. “So, I couldn’t be happier.”