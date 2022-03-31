LOS ANGELES — The real estate developers building the Los Angeles Chargers’ new headquarters expect to break ground on the new state-of-the-art facility within the next 90 days.

What You Need To Know



The new state-of-the-art facility will feature three practice fields, a lap pool, esports center, a media center, hospitality club and more



Sources told Spectrum News the JV plans to break ground within the next 90 days



The Chargers join the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Kings with headquarters in El Segundo

A joint venture between Continental Development Corp. and Mar Ventures recently received $276 million of construction and permanent financing to construct the new corporate headquarters and training facility the Los Angeles Chargers will lease. Gensler is designing the facility.

Sonnenblick-Eichner arranged the $276 million loan. New York-based investment bank CTL Capital funded the loan.

Located in El Segundo on El Segundo Boulevard and Nash Street, the soon-to-be constructed state–of–the–art facility is less than 3 miles from the Los Angeles International Airport and 7 miles from SoFi Stadium.

The 14-acre sprawling campus will feature a 145,000-square-foot main corporate building, three natural grass practice fields, a lap pool for rehab, 5,000 seat bleachers, parking and more. The headquarters will also feature a roof-top hospitality club, an esports gaming center, a content studio, and a 3,100-square-foot media center, Chargers officials said.

Sources familiar with the project told Spectrum News the JV plans to break ground within the next 90 days and aims to complete the project in the summer of 2024. Continental officials did not return a Spectrum News message as of press time.

After leaving San Diego and relocating the football team to Los Angeles, the Chargers set up a temporary headquarters at the Hive creative office campus in Costa Mesa.

The team initially played its home games at the StubHub Center in Carson during the $5 billion SoFi Stadium construction. The Chargers signed a lease to play its home games at SoFi, where they share the stadium with the Los Angeles Rams.

