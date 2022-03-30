A local Starbucks is the first in the Capital Region to launch a movement to unionize.

Staff at the Latham Plaza store has sent a letter to CEO Howard Schultz, announcing their intent to form a union. The workers say their reasoning behind this move is to help "continue to cultivate a supportive and inclusive working environment."

They also say they are launching the movement out of appreciation for all Starbucks has done for them.

Since the start of 2022, unionization efforts have occurred in multiple New York City Starbucks locations, as well as a number of Western New York stores. According to the AP, six U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since December, and at least 140 more in 27 states have filed petitions for union elections. The number of stores that have petitioned for union elections, though, is only a fraction of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-owned stores in the U.S.

SB Workers United says Albany is the most unionized city in America.