March has been a month of giving at sub and sandwich maker Jersey Mike’s. On Wednesday, the eatery is hosting Day of Giving at all its locations. One-hundred percent of all sales March 30 will support local athletes attending the Special Olympic Games in Orlando in June.
Fresh sliced, fresh grilled, vinegar, oil and spices, no matter what you like on your made-to-order sub, Wednesday's totals will support 5,500 inspiring Special Olympic athletes and coaches competing in 19 sports. The Jersey Mike’s team is ready for a super busy sub day.
“We are trying to make a difference in someone’s life and we can do it one sub at a time and raise the money for them,” said Jersey Mike's store manager Marlon Duque. “About 200 athletes are coming from New York to go to the Special Olympics. So that is really cool that we can help raise money and help send them to the games so that everybody can go.”
Last year’s Day of Giving effort raised $15 million. There are 54 Jersey Mike’s located across New York state.