March has been a month of giving at sub and sandwich maker Jersey Mike’s. On Wednesday, the eatery is hosting Day of Giving at all its locations. One-hundred percent of all sales March 30 will support local athletes attending the Special Olympic Games in Orlando in June.

Fresh sliced, fresh grilled, vinegar, oil and spices, no matter what you like on your made-to-order sub, Wednesday's totals will support 5,500 inspiring Special Olympic athletes and coaches competing in 19 sports. The Jersey Mike’s team is ready for a super busy sub day.

Hungry? TODAY- *100%* of sales at Jersey Mike’s restaurants will support athletes competing in the Special Olympics USA Games in June. It’s the Day of Giving. Rochester has two Jersey Mike’s—Webster and Victor. @SPECNews1ROC @jerseymikes #SpecialOlympics #giveback pic.twitter.com/4ZCXjdd7Hm — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) March 30, 2022

“We are trying to make a difference in someone’s life and we can do it one sub at a time and raise the money for them,” said Jersey Mike's store manager Marlon Duque. “About 200 athletes are coming from New York to go to the Special Olympics. So that is really cool that we can help raise money and help send them to the games so that everybody can go.”

Last year the Day of Giving at Jersey Mike’s raised $15 million for the Special Olympics. Fresh baked, sliced and grilled—every dollar for every sub, salad and cookie sold will go to Special Olympic athletes. 200 athletes from NYS will compete! @SPECNews1ROC @jerseymikes pic.twitter.com/f9UUk3dbrn — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) March 30, 2022

Last year’s Day of Giving effort raised $15 million. There are 54 Jersey Mike’s located across New York state.