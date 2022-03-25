LOS ANGELES — If at first you didn’t believe, on the sands of Dockweiler Beach, you can fly, fly, and fly again.

This is where anyone can suspend themselves from a giant kite and, in doing so, suspend disbelief.

Off-shore winds flying into the sand dunes makes it the perfect place to practice a soft launch and a soft landing



Josh Laufer is here to make you a believer.

“It is really what you feel like in your dreams. When you feel like super man or Peter Pan soaring over just majestic sites,” Laufer said.

When the winds hit just right, Laufer and his business partner Andy Beem can be found setting up shop, chartering flights as co-owners of Windsports flight school.

Laufer has been enthralled with the magic of flight ever since he could remember. He studied aviation; he tried flight school; and he got hooked on hang gliding.

“Well, part of it was that first experience when I got hooked,” he said. “It was so addicting, but when you teach someone else, you get to relive your own first flight.”

Now Laufer gets to relive that feeling repeatedly.

As one of the oldest hang gliding sites in the world, people have been taking flight from the Dockweiler sand dunes since the 1970s. Off-shore winds flying into the sand dunes makes it the perfect place to practice a soft launch and a soft landing.

Windsports offer lessons and certification for all levels of hang gliding, whether it is your hundredth flight or just passing by and want to try.

“This is where dreams take flight. If you’ve ever dreamed of flying, this is the place where you can achieve those dreams,” Laufer said.

For more information, visit https://www.windsports.com.