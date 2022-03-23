It’s chick season at CountryMax stores around the state.

Freshly hatched chicks are sold at every CountryMax store. It’s a spring tradition. The family-owned business even has free, virtual Chicken Chats to help you responsibly raise healthy and productive chickens.

“My little ladies. They are all girls, egg-laying ladies," said Chrissy Stephany, CountryMax store manager.

🐥 Check out my chick cam at the “Peeps Nest” at Countrymax. Backyard baby chicks are ready for new homes to start laying eggs in a couple of months. Join the free, virtual Chicken Chats to learn how to responsibly raise healthy chickens. @SPECNews1ROC @CountryMax pic.twitter.com/FZ3DSoaFb9 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) March 23, 2022

You can see the fluffy baby chicks through the custom-made peep nests at CountryMax. The stores even host class field trips to help students learn more about chickens.

“Within about a week they are long-legged, ready to run around and try to fly the coop," said Stephany.

The chicks stay warm huddled together under the heat lamps. Most stores have four varieties of chicks. New York state requires a minimum purchase of six chicks for better health, growth and successful egg-laying.

All @CountryMax stores across NYS sell 3 to 4 varieties of chicks 🐣. NYS requires you to purchase a minimum of six chicks as they are very social birds who need each other to stay warm, safe and healthy. You’ll find heat lamps, coops & food at CountryMax. @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/XwgjtWEVcx — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) March 23, 2022

“Absolutely, we want everyone to be successful," said Stephany. "These chicks are chosen because they are meant to be here in New York. They can handle the cold weather, so if you come in and are looking for chicks, we can take you around.”

CountryMax will help you choose a breed, build or buy the right coop and how to keep them safe and healthy. Keep in mind backyard chicken rules and regulations vary from town to town, so be sure to check before buying.

Rules and regulations for raising backyard chickens vary from town to town so be sure to check out the requirements before you buy chicks, a coop and food. Be a responsible poultry farmer & neighbor. @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/Ka69FVzwQ4 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) March 23, 2022

The next free virtual Chicken Chat to help get you started is Wednesday at 7 p.m. and again on Tuesday, April 5.

To register online, click here.