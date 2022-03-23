It’s chick season at CountryMax stores around the state.
Freshly hatched chicks are sold at every CountryMax store. It’s a spring tradition. The family-owned business even has free, virtual Chicken Chats to help you responsibly raise healthy and productive chickens.
“My little ladies. They are all girls, egg-laying ladies," said Chrissy Stephany, CountryMax store manager.
You can see the fluffy baby chicks through the custom-made peep nests at CountryMax. The stores even host class field trips to help students learn more about chickens.
“Within about a week they are long-legged, ready to run around and try to fly the coop," said Stephany.
The chicks stay warm huddled together under the heat lamps. Most stores have four varieties of chicks. New York state requires a minimum purchase of six chicks for better health, growth and successful egg-laying.
“Absolutely, we want everyone to be successful," said Stephany. "These chicks are chosen because they are meant to be here in New York. They can handle the cold weather, so if you come in and are looking for chicks, we can take you around.”
CountryMax will help you choose a breed, build or buy the right coop and how to keep them safe and healthy. Keep in mind backyard chicken rules and regulations vary from town to town, so be sure to check before buying.
The next free virtual Chicken Chat to help get you started is Wednesday at 7 p.m. and again on Tuesday, April 5.
