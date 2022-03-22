WEBSTER, N.Y. — From clicks to bricks, SoJo Boutique sells merchandise online and at its new place at Sunrise Plaza on Empire Boulevard in Webster.

“I really want my stuff to be affordable and unique,” said Stephanie Magliocchetti, owner of SoJo.

SoJo Boutique opened three weeks ago.

“I’ve been very lucky to get some really great vendors that have good quality stuff," said Magliocchetti. "Babies want something to be soft and comfortable and also to be able to grow. I have had such great materials that stretch and last long."

SoJo Boutique-children’s clothing biz-made the move from online sales to a new store located at Sunrise Plaza in Webster. Owner Stephanie Magliocchetti will join 90 other small business owners at Sunday’s Spring Market at Main St. Armory 11-4 #shoplocal #shopsmall @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/5PBwQxHHW3 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) March 22, 2022

Magliocchetti has found creative ways to sell merchandise and get the Sojo name and styles out there through social media and small business pop-up events. She organized 15 pop-up sales throughout the pandemic. She credits the pop-up sales with helping to boost her confidence to open her own store.

“We are going to the Armory with 90 small businesses. There is so much talent in Rochester. It is amazing," she said.

Partnerships, collaborations and cross-promotions, Stephanie says small businesses need each other to grow and she’s happy to help make that happen.

SoJo Boutique sells children’s clothing and accessories. It’s open Tues-Sat on Empire Blvd. in Webster and is always open online. @SPECNews1ROC #shopsmall pic.twitter.com/GipQo1ns0a — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) March 22, 2022

SoJo Boutique is open Tuesday-Saturday. The Sunrise Spring Market pop-up is Sunday from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Main Street Armory in Rochester.