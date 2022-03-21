BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kaleida Health in Buffalo is suing its insurance provider for $230 million in COVID-19-related losses.

They allege their insurer, American Guarantee and Liability, is liable for all COVID-19-related losses due to elective surgery or physical changes that were made over the past two years.

The pandemic forced many health care providers to cancel elective surgeries for extended periods and adapt hospitals to handle the surge of COVID-positive patients.

In a statement, Kaleida Health Chief Administrative Officer Michael Hughes says the complaint they filed speaks for itself and cannot comment further due to the matter being in active litigation.

Spectrum News 1 has reached out to the insurer and is awaiting a response.

Kaleida Health is the largest health care provider in Western New York and includes Buffalo General Medical Center, Oishei Children's Hospital and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.