The famed Hotel Chelsea is officially open again after an 11-year hiatus, following multiple attempts to revive the historic property.

After years of construction delays and uncertainty surrounding its return, the former home to Andy Warhol, Jackson Pollock, Janis Joplin and scores of other artists has select rooms available now, the hotel confirmed in a press release.

Even though the hotel is still undergoing renovations, the hotel said it is currently offering “a select number of rooms with limited amenities” to customers.

“As Hotel Chelsea emerges from rehab, we are offering a few rooms at ‘hard hat’ rates to guests willing to tolerate a little construction,” the hotel’s website reads.

Hotel Chelsea said it will fully reopen this summer with 155 restored guest rooms available for rent.

The building has been a designated New York City landmark since March 1966 and has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since December 1977.

El Quijote, the famous bar and restaurant on the second level of the 23rd Street hotel, has also reopened to diners after closing in 2018 amid the building’s renovations.