LOS ANGELES — The spirit of the "fighting Irish" has kept Ireland’s 32 afloat for the past two years as many businesses fell by the wayside due to the pandemic.

St. Patrick's Day is celebrated on the day Ireland’s patron saint supposedly died, but this year, the holiday was about rebirth for the popular Van Nuys pub and grill.

Megan Wright’s family has owned Ireland's 32 for the past 21 years, the last two of which were perhaps the toughest.

"It’s definitely been a quiet St. Patrick's Day for the last two years, and now we're finally back," Wright said. "I couldn't sleep last night. I felt like I was going to Disneyland."

Ireland’s 32 opened in the 1960s and was shut down due to the pandemic one day before St. Patrick's Day 2020. Despite attempts at doing take out orders and the like, the drop in business was getting too much to bear for the family-run business.

“We actually were thinking of closing down completely because ... we couldn't survive,” said Wright.

While some staff layoffs were inevitable, Wright said her core team has remained loyal and resilient, like a strong family.

“Some of these bartenders have known me before I was even born,” said Wright. “Once you work here, you kind of don’t get out.”

With pandemic restrictions now eased, the crowds are back and the party started at 9 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day.

Benny and Izzy Estrada are newlyweds. Izzy is from Mexico.

“It's my first time that I celebrate St. Patrick's, and it’s awesome!” said Izzy Estrada.

For Benny Estrada, celebrating at Ireland's 32 is a tradition, and he has been missing it the last two years.

“It's so great to be back,” he said. “Finally, after two years, back to our home on St. Patty's Day.”

While it is clearly a time to celebrate, it is also time for some reflection. Wright credits her Irish heritage and that fighting Irish spirit with getting her through to today.

“I wasn't taking 'no' for an answer,” Wright said. “I was trying every little thing that we could possibly do.”

That tenacity has paid off. Ireland's 32 has weathered the tough times.

“Just Happy St. Patrick's Day. Keep it simple," Wright said, when asked what her message was on Thursday. "And cheers! Sláinte! That's how you say 'cheers' in a Gaelic.”

A bit of Irish luck, coupled with that fighting spirit, means Ireland's 32 was still here to celebrate the day. And as Wright said, on St. Patrick's Day, everyone is Irish.