An audit has been approved that will look into Central Hudson, focusing on recent billing issues and response to last month's winter storm.

Central Hudson has come under heavy criticism over sharp increases in costs for customers. Customers have also had issues receiving bills on time after the company upgraded to a new billing system.

"[Department of Public Service staff] is actively working with the utility to ensure these issues are resolved as soon as possible and appropriate plans are put in place to prevent these situations in the future," read a Public Service Commission press release.

On top of that, more than 67,000 Central Hudson customers lost power from the storm on February 4, and for some, it took four days for it to be restored.

The audit, conducted by a third-party independent consulting company, will look into how the company prepared for the storm.