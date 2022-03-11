BRIGHTON, N.Y. — The spring and summer seasons are right around the corner, meaning it will soon be time for some refreshing treats.

Rita's Ice in Brighton will be opening for the season this Saturday.

This year will also mark the return of their free ice giveaway to celebrate the first day of spring on March 20.

They have been unable to hold the tradition the past two years due to the pandemic, so they are especially excited to open for business this year with its return.

"We're just trying to I guess give back to the community and say thank you for supporting us over the years," said employee Angel Gonzalez. "So, since it's the first day of spring, it's a great time to come out and get a free cup of ice."

Rita's also offers pick-up, drop-off and full service caterings.