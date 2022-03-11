SANTA MONICA, Calif. — It looks like a work of art, but in this case, you can eat it. For Jenna Fuchser, baking is her passion.

“It’s very creative. Blending different things together and seeing how it turns out is really exciting,” she said.

Nowadays, her baking has a larger purpose. She works at Gjusta, which is taking part in a fundraiser that will benefit two non-governmental organizations currently helping the people of Ukraine.

“It’s an easy way for us, doing what we love and helping someone else. It’s the least we can do right now,” Fuchser said.

The effort was organized by Gather for Good, a nonprofit started by baker Stephanie Chen and farmer Sherry Mandell. The two women gathered together different retailers, chefs and bakers who agreed to donate a portion of their proceeds on a specific day to a nonprofit. In this case, the people in Ukraine.

One hundred percent of the money from the tortillas Mandell sold at the farmer’s market in Santa Monica went to the fundraiser.

“That’s not OK and we’re going to do something about it. We just can’t have children in situations like this,” she said.

Gather for Good started in 2017 and since then they have raised $120,000 for various nonprofits.

Sylvia Yoo heard about the fundraiser and said spending her money at participating retailers is her way of helping.

“I don’t think anybody can see the news and not think that what’s going on is wrong,” Yoo said.

Gjusta is just one of 40-retailers taking part in the fundraiser.

