LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A map to help Angelenos access 47 free tax preparation service provider locations was launched Thursday by the Los Angeles City Controller ahead of the April 18 filing deadline.

"This map will help people get their taxes done on time and claim thousands of dollars in credits they deserve," Controller Ron Galperin said. "As the taxpayers' watchdog, I believe everyone — especially people in disadvantaged communities — should have access to resources that will save them money and allow them to pay for critical family expenses."

Free services are available for people who make less than $57,000 per year and qualify for state and federal Earned Income Tax Credits. People can receive up to $10,000 in refunds this year through the credits.

The map includes 47 locations that are staffed with IRS-certified volunteers who can help people with basic tax prep services and enrollment specialists who can help people sign up for public benefits.

The map is available here.