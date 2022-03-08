Hawaiian Airlines has kept its streak as the nation's most punctual airline in 2021, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Transportation. It's the 18th straight year the carrier has recorded the best on-time performance among the nation's 16 largest air carriers.

Hawaiian averaged a 90.1% on-time rate in 2021, nine points higher than the industry average, according to the U.S. DOT's monthly Air Travel Consumer Report. Delta Air Lines came in second with 88.2% of on-time arrivals, and Alaska Airlines was third at 83.1%.

Here are the top rankings for 2021:

Hawaiian - 90.1% Delta Air Lines - 88.2% Alaska Airlines - 83.1% American Airlines 81.5% United Airlines - 79.8% Spirit Airlines - 76.7% Frontier Airlines - 76.6% Southwest Airlines - 75.7% JetBlue Airways - 72.3% Allegiant Air - 68.2%

“I am immensely grateful for all our teams who worked so hard to keep our guests at the forefront of everything they do,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines in a press release.

“They overcame the continued operational challenges of the pandemic to once again deliver on our industry leading punctuality as we grew our U.S. domestic network, restored interisland flights and resumed international services, supported essential cargo transportation and charter flights, and served our local community with aloha," he said. "Our recovery is a testament to their tireless efforts, and I’m truly honored to be a part of this airline.”