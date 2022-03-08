ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — Dave Vander Ploeg of Stoney Creek, Ontario is back at HoliMont Ski Club in Ellicottville, now that the U.S.-Canadian border has been open since November, and the region has been hit with several inches of snow.

"Back down with all of our winter friends. Look at what we've gone through in the last, feels like 50 years, but it's actually been 20-odd months,” said Dave.

Dave says it was tough not being able to hit the slopes at HoliMont and spend time at his second home there, during the 19-month border closure.

"When the season started last year, it was absolutely heart-wrenching not being able to cross the border and come down here,” said Dave.

"Going through last season without half of our members able to access the club was less than ideal,” said Ed Youmans, HoliMont General Manager.

Ed says about 50% or 500 members of the private ski club are Canadian.

"And although we had a slow start, we've got great conditions at this point too so, so we're really excited to have everybody here this season,” said Ed.

Not only are ski resorts thriving, but so are surrounding businesses in the village.

"It's definitely more than I thought it would ever be. It's amazing. The business has been great. It's definitely great seeing new people,” said Gabby Iuculano, GI Threads Owner.

Iuculano owns GI Threads in Bemus Point and opened another location in Ellicottville late last year.

She says while visitors from other areas helped fill the gap during the border closure, she too has seen a sharp increase in Canadian foot traffic and business, fueled by the border opening and welcomed winter weather.

"The skiers are here and it's been amazing. I'm happy that everyone can travel again. And it's really nice to see a bit more normalcy back,” said Gabby.

A feeling of normalcy for Dave as well, who got the chance to catch up with Ed, after a quick run down the mountain.

"You know it's all about work hard, play hard. It just really doesn't get any better than this,” said Dave.

The season typically lasts through the end of March or early April.

Also important to note, the return of winter and hundreds of Canadians has also been good for the local real estate market, as industry leaders say townhouses and chalets within the HoliMont community are selling in less than a week.