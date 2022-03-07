SPECTRUM NEWS VIDEO: Local hemp farmers could get a jump start on joining the adult-use cannabis industry thanks to a new state law. State Senator Michelle Hinchey sponsored the measure, signed by Governor Kathy Hochul last month. It lets current hemp farmers apply for licenses to grow and process cannabis with THC levels above 0.3 percent. Jacquelyn Quinones visited a Hudson Valley farm to find out what this bill could mean for farmers across New York.
New state law could help farms grow cannabis business
PUBLISHED March 7, 2022 @7:45 AM