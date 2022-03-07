With the pandemic easing and signs that more travelers may be headed to the islands, Hawaiian Airlines is adding additional flights from two Bay Area cities.

Hawaiian’s Oakland-Kona service, which was last available in the summer of 2016, will resume from June 15 to Sept. 6. The seasonal route will become the carrier’s fourth daily flight connecting Oakland to the Hawaiian Islands.

Hawaiian will also provide two additional San Francisco-Honolulu flight options May 15 through Aug. 1.

“The Kona Coast has been an increasingly popular destination for Bay Area travelers, and we are pleased to once again offer our Oakland guests convenient nonstop service to the Island of Hawai‘i, while also providing a second flight option between San Francisco and Honolulu,” said Brent Overbeek, senior vice president of network planning and revenue management at Hawaiian Airlines.

The flights will operate on the airline’s Airbus A321neo narrow-body aircraft.

The announcements come as the state winds down its Safe Travels program effective March 26. Shuttering that program, which required travelers from the mainland to upload vaccination documents and take pre-travel COVID tests, is expected to prompt an increase in visitors to the Hawaiian Islands this year.