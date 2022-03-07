Salt City Market opens its doors and stomachs to many vendors of all cultures and backgrounds. During the month of February, they invited Black artists, musicians and chefs in commemoration of Black History Month.

One of the guests, Chef Kuukua of Asempe Kitchen, uses her culture and culinary adventure to create conversations through her cooking classes.

Moving to the United States at 18 years old to pursue a higher education, her passion for cooking continued.

“I’ve taught other people’s kids, I’ve mentored them,” Kuukua said. “I think it’s time to mentor myself and follow the dream that I’ve had for a long time.”

Cooking for friends and family had progressed into creating her own catering business. Through Asempe Kitchen, she is able to use her food demonstrations to share her story and create a universal bridge of different cultures with her own.

“You eat, I eat, let’s get together and do it together,” Kuukua said. “And while we’re doing it, we can learn from each other and realize that our differences aren’t quite as wide as we think they are.”

Chef Kuukua hopes that having her classes being held at Salt City Market will get visitors to interact with other vendors and gain exposure to many different cultures.

“I hope that people come to Salt City and yes, enjoy the class, but also look around at all the wonderful ethnic food that is visible,” Kuukua said. “First-generation people that are doing the things they really love that are sharing the culture.”

Chef Kuukua will continue to host classes at Salt City Market until the end of March. To sign up, you can visit here.