WEBSTER, N.Y. — A liquor store in Webster is taking Russian vodka off its shelves in support of Ukraine.

Eastway Liquor on Bay Road has pulled bottles of Russian Standard.

The business says it has a lot of Ukrainian customers at the store and that all customers have largely been supportive of the decision.

"They're thankful that we've done it, they feel our support," said Joyce Harris, president of Eastway Liquor. "One gentleman came in and he touched his heart and he said 'thank you, I have family there.' And that was touching."

Many other international businesses have also decided to no longer do business with Russia.